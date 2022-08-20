We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 19th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Hickok (CRAWA - Free Report) is a developer and manufacturer of products for diverse markets primarily in healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.7% downward over the last 60 days.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD - Free Report) is a technology-based engineering and manufacturing company that develops and produces specialized propulsion systems as well as armament systems.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 60 days.
CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS - Free Report) is a provider of SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders and more.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 14.3% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.