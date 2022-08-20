Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 19th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Hickok (CRAWA - Free Report) is a developer and manufacturer of products for diverse markets primarily in healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD - Free Report) is a technology-based engineering and manufacturing company that develops and produces specialized propulsion systems as well as armament systems.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 60 days.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS - Free Report)  is a  provider of SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders and more.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 14.3% downward over the last 60 days.

