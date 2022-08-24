We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cal-Maine Foods (CALM - Free Report) closed at $55.38, marking a -0.63% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.14% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.91%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.26%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the egg producer had gained 3.13% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.62% in that time.
Cal-Maine Foods will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post earnings of $1.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 635.14%.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cal-Maine Foods. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 27.09% higher. Cal-Maine Foods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Cal-Maine Foods currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.9. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.91.
The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.