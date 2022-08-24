Back to top

AXT (AXTI)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross

AXT Inc (AXTI - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, AXTI's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross."

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

Shares of AXTI have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 37.2%. Plus, the company is currently a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that AXTI could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account AXTI's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter. There have been 4 upwards revisions compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Moving Average Chart for AXTI

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on AXTI for more gains in the near future.


