ScanSource (SCSC) Earnings Miss, Sales Beat Estimates in Q4

ScanSource, Inc. ( SCSC Quick Quote SCSC - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jun 30, 2022), missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents. The bottom line declined 5% from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 96 cents per share. On a reported basis, the company delivered earnings of 78 cents per share compared with the prior-year quarter’s 80 cents per share. The company reported net sales of $962 million in the reported quarter, up 13% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The upside was driven by strong demand. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $904 million. Excluding foreign exchange impact, net sales were around $956 million in the quarter under review. Net sales in the United States and Canada were up 12% to $865.7 million. International sales increased 19% to $96.5 million. Specialty Technology Solutions’ revenues increased 13% to $581 million in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, courtesy of broad-based demand across technologies. Sales at Modern Communications & Cloud were $382 million in the reported quarter, up 13% year over year, driven by increased demand across communications solutions. Operational Update
Cost of sales amounted to $851 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, up 12% from the year-ago quarter’ levels. The gross profit totaled $110.7 million, up 16% from the year-ago quarter’s $95.7 million. The gross margin came in at 11.5% during the reported quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s 11.2%.
Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 17% year over year to $76 million. The adjusted operating profit was $31.9 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $28.3 million. The adjusted operating margin was 3.3%, remaining flat year over year. Adjusted EBITDA was up 9.6% year over year to $39 million. Financial Condition
The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $38 million as of Jun 30, 2022 compared with $63 million as of Jun 30, 2021. The company utilized $79 million of cash in operating activities in the fiscal fourth quarter against an inflow of $61 million in the prior-year quarter. The company’s long-term debt was $124 million at the end of fiscal 2022, down from $135 million at the end of fiscal 2021.
Fiscal 2022 Performance
ScanSource reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.97 in fiscal 2022 compared with $2.74 reported in the prior fiscal. Including one-time items, the bottom line came in at $3.44, up 93.3% from $1.78 reported in fiscal 2021. Sales were up 12% year over year to $3.5 billion.
Outlook
Backed by strong demand from channel partners across its technologies, ScanSource expects net sales growth of at least 5.5% in fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be at least $174 million.
Share Price Performance
ScanSource's shares have declined 3.6% in the past year compared with the
industry’s fall of 35.6%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
ScanSource currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
