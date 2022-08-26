We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Verizon Communications (VZ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Verizon Communications (VZ - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $43.74, moving +0.44% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.
Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had lost 3.03% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.68% in that time.
Verizon Communications will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Verizon Communications is projected to report earnings of $1.31 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 7.09%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $33.72 billion, up 2.46% from the year-ago period.
VZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.23 per share and revenue of $136.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.97% and +2%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Verizon Communications. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% higher. Verizon Communications is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Verizon Communications is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.33. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.59.
It is also worth noting that VZ currently has a PEG ratio of 2.06. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Wireless National stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.06 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow VZ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.