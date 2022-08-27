In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Neuberger Berman Guardian A (NGDAX - Free Report) has a 1.04% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. NGDAX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 14.86% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Fidelity Select Utilities (FSUTX - Free Report) : 0.73% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. FSUTX is a Sector - Utilities mutual fund, focusing on companies that provide essential services such as electric power, gas distribution, and water supply to millions of people on a daily basis. Overall, the utility industry is known for its stability and reduced volatility. With yearly returns of 11.02% over the last five years, FSUTX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
T. Rowe Price New America Growth Adviser (PAWAX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.05%. Management fee: 0.63%. Five year annual return: 16.54%. PAWAX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.