Company News for Aug 26, 2022

  • Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) rose 4% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $6704 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6702.1 million.
  • Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD - Free Report) jumped 4.8% on a broader NVIDIA-led semiconductor stock rally.
  • Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s (PTON - Free Report) shares plummeted 18.3% after posting fourth-quarter 2022 revenues of $678.7 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $683.2 million.
  • Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM - Free Report) advanced 2.2% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $3.87 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.54 per share.
     

semiconductor