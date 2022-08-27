Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Ford Motor Company (F) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Read MoreHide Full Article

After reaching an important support level, Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. F surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for F

Over the past four weeks, F has gained 13.8%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider F's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 6 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on F for more gains in the near future.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ford Motor Company (F) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today