Spirit (SAVE) to Resume Fort Lauderdale-Managua Daily Service
Spirit Airlines (SAVE - Free Report) , which is popular for its services in terms of both affordability and convenience, recently announced the resumption of its daily, non-stop flights between Managua, Nicaragua and Fort Lauderdale.
The company plans to provide this non-stop service starting from Nov 30, 2022. This service will offer connections to 26 cities across Spirit Airlines’ network. Additionally, it will increase Spirit Airlines’ international service to 29 markets across Latin America and the Caribbean, including neighboring Central American destinations in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, and Panama.
Expressing delight at the impending resumption of services on the route, Camilo Martelo, SAVE’s Director of International Stations, said, "We're eager to welcome back our Nicaraguan Guests and excited to make travel to and from Managua accessible for families, friends, and visitors again."
We believe the improving demand for leisure travel and the need to connect workers and businesses between two regions has inspired Spirit Airlines to resume service on this route. This service should also boost Nicaragua's tourism industry by attracting more tourists to explore Nicaragua's historical sites, culture and natural views.
