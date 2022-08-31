Back to top

Company News for Aug 31, 2022

  • Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY - Free Report) gained 1.6% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.54 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 per share.
  • First Solar, Inc.’s (FSLR - Free Report) shares gained 0.5% after the company announced that would pump in $1.2 billion to expand its U.S. manufacturing, including a new plant in the southeast.
  • Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG - Free Report) declined 1.4% on reports that the company could face a ban on imports depending on the results of a probe by the International Trade Commission following allegations from rival Ampt that the company’s power optimizers and inverters infringe two of its patents.
  • Twitter, Inc.’s (TWTR - Free Report) shares declined 1.8% after Elon Musk sent a second letter to the company, notifying them that he was terminating the buyout deal by giving additional reasons behind his decision, including allegations known to Twitter before July 8 but undisclosed to him that came to light after reports came out about a whistleblower claiming “far-reaching misconduct” at the company.

