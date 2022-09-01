We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Verizon Communications (VZ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Verizon Communications (VZ - Free Report) closed at $41.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.69% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%.
Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had lost 6.2% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.4% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Verizon Communications as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.30, down 7.8% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.72 billion, up 2.46% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.22 per share and revenue of $136.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.15% and +2%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Verizon Communications should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% higher. Verizon Communications is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Digging into valuation, Verizon Communications currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.15. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.27.
It is also worth noting that VZ currently has a PEG ratio of 2.02. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.02 as of yesterday's close.
The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.