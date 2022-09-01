We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AGNC Investment (AGNC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
AGNC Investment (AGNC - Free Report) closed at $11.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.08% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.88%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.26%.
Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 2.93% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 1.15% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 3.4% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from AGNC Investment as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.61 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $287 million, down 35.21% from the year-ago period.
AGNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.70 per share and revenue of $1.3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -10.6% and -27.1%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AGNC Investment currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AGNC Investment has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.42 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.09.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.