Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Sep 1, 2022

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT - Free Report) surged 12.3% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 loss of $0.19 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.20 per share.
  • PVH Corp.’s (PVH - Free Report) shares plummeted 10.5% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $2.13 billion, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23 billion.
  • Shares of HP Inc. (HPQ - Free Report) tumbled 7.7% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $14.7 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.5 billion.
  • Chewy, Inc.’s (CHWY - Free Report) shares declined 8.2% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 revenues of $2.43 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.45 billion.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


HP Inc. (HPQ) - free report >>

PVH Corp. (PVH) - free report >>

Chewy (CHWY) - free report >>

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks consumer-discretionary consumer-staples