Here's Why You Should Keep Middleby (MIDD) in Your Portfolio
The Middleby Corporation (MIDD - Free Report) is poised to benefit from strong growth in its incoming orders across segments and a robust backlog despite supply-chain constraints, labor restrictions and raw material cost inflation. Improving end-market conditions and solid consumer demands in the Commercial Foodservice and Residential Kitchen segments are driving MIDD’s organic sales. Product innovations and technological enhancement initiatives also bode well for its prospects. Investments in automation and solid product offerings are likely to drive MIDD’s performance in the near term.
Middleby’s acquisition of Colussi Ermes in July 2022 builds its food processing solutions. MIDD also acquired CP Packaging in the same month. The buyout of CP Packaging expands MIDD’s manufacturing operations in the Food Processing Equipment Group by boosting packaging equipment offerings.
MIDD’s takeover of Icetro (July 2022) adds to its growing portfolio of beverage brands. The purchase also expands Middleby’s Asian manufacturing capabilities and provides solutions to support customers expanding in the international markets.
In June, MIDD bought Proxaut, a provider of Auto Guided Vehicles for the industrial processing companies and the food industry, which strengthened its product offerings in the food processing end market. The acquired assets boosted its sales 14.4% and 20.7% in second-quarter 2022 and during the first quarter, respectively.
Middleby is focused on rewarding its shareholders handsomely. In the first six months of 2022, MIDD repurchased shares worth $69 million. It is open to repurchasing common shares opportunistically.
In light of the above-mentioned positives, we believe, investors should retain the Middleby stock for now, as is suggested by its current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In the past six months, the stock has lost 20.2% compared with the industry’s decline of 9.6%.
