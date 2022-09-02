Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Sep 2, 2022

  • Shares of Ciena Corporation (CIEN - Free Report) plummeted 10.4% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.33 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35 per share.
  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.’s (OLLI - Free Report) shares declined 0.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.22 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33 per share.
  • Shares of Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC - Free Report) gained 3.2% after the company reported second-quarter earnings of $1.75 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68 per share.
  • Patterson Companies, Inc.’s (PDCO - Free Report) shares tumbled 6.5% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.32 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share.

