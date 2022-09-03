In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Here's Why Investors Should Hold on to Verisk (VRSK) Stock
Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK - Free Report) is currently benefiting from its acquisitions and investor-friendly steps.
VRSK’s earnings and revenues are anticipated to grow 8.9% and 1.5%, respectively, in 2022.
Factors That Augur Well
Verisk has a consistent record of rewarding its shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases. In 2021, VRSK paid out $188.2 million of dividends and repurchased shares worth $475 million. In 2020, VRSK paid out $175.8 million of dividends and repurchased shares worth $348.8 million. In 2019, VRSK disbursed $163.5 million of dividends and repurchased shares worth $300 million. Such moves underline its commitment to creating shareholder value and instilling confidence in its business.
Acquisitions carve out Verisk’s key growth trajectory. It is continuously acquiring and investing in companies globally to expand data and analytics capabilities across industries. The 2021 buyout of Data Driven Safety further boosted Verisk’s robust auto insurance analytics.
A Key Risk
Verisk's current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of second-quarter 2022 was pegged at 0.56, lower than the current ratio of 0.62 reported at the end of second-quarter 2021. Decreasing current ratio is not desirable as it indicates that a company may have problems meeting its short-term debt obligations.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Verisk currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR - Free Report) , Genpact Limited (G - Free Report) and CRA International, Inc. (CRAI - Free Report) .
Avis Budget sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. CAR has an earnings growth rate of 108.4% for 2022.
Avis Budget delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 69.5%, on average.
Genpact carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. G has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.3%.
Genpact delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average.
CRA International flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1, currently. CRAI has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.3%.
CRAI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26%, on average.