Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Tenaris S.A. (TS) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Read MoreHide Full Article

After reaching an important support level, Tenaris S.A. (TS - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. TS surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

TS could be on the verge of another rally after moving 8.7% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

Looking at TS's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 4 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on TS for more gains in the near future.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Tenaris S.A. (TS) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today