Top Stock Picks for Week of September 5, 2022
Ulta Beauty Inc., (ULTA - Free Report) previously known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc., is a leading beauty retailer in the United States. Shares of Ulta Beauty have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company has been benefiting from its omnichannel strength. Also, the skincare category has been gaining from consumers’ rising interest in self-care. These upsides aided first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were backed by the strong execution of the company’s strategies and solid guest demand, with the latter gaining from the company’s exciting brand launches. All major categories delivered double-digit comp sales growth. Encouragingly, management raised its fiscal 2022 view.
MongoDB, Inc. (MDB - Free Report) provides general purpose database platform and has multiple products. MongoDB reported second-quarter fiscal adjusted earnings that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by double digits. Subscription revenues accounted for 96% of revenues, up by double digits and Services revenues surged by double digits year over year as well. Year-over-year margin improvement was primarily driven by improved efficiencies. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times. Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting both earnings and revenues to increase also.