Waste Management (WM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Waste Management (WM - Free Report) closed at $169.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.42% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%.
Heading into today, shares of the garbage and recycling hauler had lost 0.62% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 12.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Waste Management as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Waste Management to post earnings of $1.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.05%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.05 billion, up 8.33% from the year-ago period.
WM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.70 per share and revenue of $19.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.77% and +10.27%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Waste Management should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Waste Management is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Investors should also note Waste Management's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 29.53. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.65.
Meanwhile, WM's PEG ratio is currently 2.5. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. WM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.5 as of yesterday's close.
The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow WM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.