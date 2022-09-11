We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Equinor (EQNR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Equinor (EQNR - Free Report) closed at $35.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.14% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.66% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 5.18% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.79% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Equinor as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Equinor to post earnings of $1.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 62.35%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $57.68 billion, up 147.93% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.31 per share and revenue of $203.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +104.87% and +127.85%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Equinor. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.61% higher. Equinor is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Equinor's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.62. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.62.
Investors should also note that EQNR has a PEG ratio of 0.11 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.44 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.