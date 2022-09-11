We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Hudson Technologies (HDSN - Free Report) closed at $7.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.38% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.66% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the refrigerant services company had lost 18.99% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's loss of 1.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.79% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Hudson Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Hudson Technologies to post earnings of $0.29 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $78 million, up 28.61% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.79 per share and revenue of $300.3 million. These totals would mark changes of +159.42% and +55.8%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hudson Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Hudson Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, Hudson Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.46. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.55, which means Hudson Technologies is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that HDSN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.15. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Industrial Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.59 at yesterday's closing price.
The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.