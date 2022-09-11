We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Southwest Airlines (LUV) Announces Tentative Deal With AMFA
Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV - Free Report) announced reaching a tentative agreement for its Aircraft Appearance Technicians with the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA).
AMFA is the union representing Southwest Airlines’ Aircraft Appearance Technicians, who help to deliver safe, secure, clean and reliable aircraft for LUV’s customers and employees.
Southwest Airlines has approximately 170 Appearance Technicians. Per Adam Carlisle, vice president, Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines, "Our Appearance Technicians contribute to Southwest's success every day, and I am proud of both Negotiating Committees for reaching an agreement that rewards our Employees for their continued hard work."
However, the new contract still has a long way to go before it becomes effective. The tentative agreement does not necessarily mean that the deal will be operational. AMFA will now inform the members about its details and the ratification process, which will follow in the coming days. The provisional deal will become effective only after successful ratification (i.e. the outcome of the voting procedure is favorable).
Shares of Southwest Airlines have lost 12.1% compared with the industry ’s 19.2% fall in the year-to-date period.
