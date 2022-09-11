We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Barrick Gold (GOLD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Barrick Gold (GOLD - Free Report) closed at $15.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.99% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.53% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.
Coming into today, shares of the gold and copper mining company had lost 4.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 0.07%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.1%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Barrick Gold as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Barrick Gold to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.02 billion, up 6.76% from the prior-year quarter.
GOLD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $11.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -11.21% and -1.02%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Barrick Gold should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.56% lower within the past month. Barrick Gold is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Barrick Gold is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.23. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.62.
Meanwhile, GOLD's PEG ratio is currently 7.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Mining - Gold stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.09 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.