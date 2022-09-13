We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bel Fuse (BELFB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Bel Fuse (BELFB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.26, moving +0.34% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.06% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of electronic products for circuits had lost 2.13% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.33% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 1.14% in that time.
Bel Fuse will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, up 49.02% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $159 million, up 8.19% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.20 per share and revenue of $621.3 million, which would represent changes of +46.79% and +14.32%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Bel Fuse. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Bel Fuse currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Bel Fuse is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.18. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.13.
The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.