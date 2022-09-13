We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR - Free Report) closed at $96.25, marking a +1.53% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.7% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 0.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.14% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Innovative Industrial Properties as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Innovative Industrial Properties is projected to report earnings of $2.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $69.75 million, up 29.5% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.06 per share and revenue of $275.65 million. These totals would mark changes of +21.02% and +34.76%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Innovative Industrial Properties is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Innovative Industrial Properties is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.77. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.07.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.