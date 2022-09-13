We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Dominion Energy (D) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dominion Energy (D - Free Report) closed at $84.20, marking a +1.25% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.06% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had gained 0.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's gain of 0.76% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 1.14% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Dominion Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.09, down 1.8% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.93 billion, up 23.89% from the year-ago period.
D's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.11 per share and revenue of $16.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.48% and +14.85%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Dominion Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Dominion Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.24. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.97, which means Dominion Energy is trading at a premium to the group.
It is also worth noting that D currently has a PEG ratio of 3.19. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. D's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.35 as of yesterday's close.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.