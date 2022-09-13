Cirrus Logic ( CRUS Quick Quote CRUS - Free Report) is benefiting from strong revenue growth across its high-performance mixed-signal and audio segment. The company’s fiscal 2023 and 2024 revenues are anticipated to rise 2.1% and 8%, respectively. CRUS outpaced estimates in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 26%, on average. In the last reported quarter, Cirrus Logic reported adjusted earnings of $1.12 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31.8%. The bottom line surged 107% from the prior-year quarter’s 54 cents. Total revenues of $394 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.3% and increased 42% year over year. For second-quarter 2023, the company projects revenues to be between $450 million and $490 million. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $470.7 million, suggesting an increase of 1% year over year. The stock is down 19.3% from its 52-week high level of $95.84 on Jan 12, 2022, making it relatively affordable for investors. CRUS has lost 11.1% in the past year against a 11.9% decline of the Zacks sub-industry. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Strong Fundamentals
Cadence Design Systems ( CDNS ) , Keysight Technologies ( KEYS ) and Arista Networks ( ANET ) . Arista and Cadence sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while Keysight carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Reasons to Retain Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Stock in Your Portfolio
Cirrus Logic (CRUS) is benefiting from strong revenue growth across its high-performance mixed-signal and audio segment.
The company’s fiscal 2023 and 2024 revenues are anticipated to rise 2.1% and 8%, respectively.
CRUS outpaced estimates in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 26%, on average.
In the last reported quarter, Cirrus Logic reported adjusted earnings of $1.12 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31.8%. The bottom line surged 107% from the prior-year quarter’s 54 cents. Total revenues of $394 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.3% and increased 42% year over year.
For second-quarter 2023, the company projects revenues to be between $450 million and $490 million. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $470.7 million, suggesting an increase of 1% year over year.
The stock is down 19.3% from its 52-week high level of $95.84 on Jan 12, 2022, making it relatively affordable for investors. CRUS has lost 11.1% in the past year against a 11.9% decline of the Zacks sub-industry.
Strong Fundamentals
Headquarters in Austin, TX, Cirrus Logic is a fabless semiconductor supplier that develops, manufactures and markets analog, mixed-signal and audio DSP integrated circuits (ICs).
Cirrus Logic benefits from strong demand for high-performance mixed-signal content shipping for smartphones and fast-charging ICs. Customer engagement across its portfolio remains strong. Growth opportunities in voice biometrics and closed-loop controllers will likely be the key catalysts.
The increase in penetration of its audio solutions in smartphones is a positive. In the last few years, Cirrus Logic unveiled various products related to flagship and mid-tier smartphones and the emerging digital headset market. The products include audio codecs and DSPs, amplifiers, SoundClear embedded software, etc.
Cirrus Logic has a strong balance sheet. As of Jun 30, 2022, the company had cash and cash equivalents and marketing securities of $379.3 million, with no long-term debt.
In the fiscal first quarter, the company generated operating cash flows of $74.4 million. The company repurchased 724,871 shares worth $56.4 million in the quarter under review. As of Jun 25, 2022, the company has $136.1 million worth of shares under its existing share repurchase authorization. Share repurchases are a good way of enhancing shareholders’ wealth while boosting the company’s earnings.
However, the company's near-term prospects might be affected as global supply chain disruptions limit its ability to capitalize on opportunities arising from strong demand. Global macro-economic weakness, intensifying competition and adverse currency translations are added concerns for this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) , Keysight Technologies (KEYS) and Arista Networks (ANET) . Arista and Cadence sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while Keysight carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDNS 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.11 per share, rising 5.7% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 17.7%.
Cadence’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 9.8%. Shares of CDNS have moved up 6.1% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Keysight’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $7.47 per share, up 4.3% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 11%.
Keysight’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, the average being 9.3%. Shares of KEYS have lost 2.5% of their value in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Network’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.04 per share, increasing 10.1% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 18.6%.
Arista Network’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 10.1%. Shares of ANET have increased 39.5% in the past year.