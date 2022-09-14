Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Sep 14, 2022

  • Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (CNM - Free Report) gained 2.5% after posting second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $0.89 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53 per share.
  • Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) plunged 9.5% as the semiconductor sector went down on the August CPI report.
  • Oracle Corporation’s (ORCL - Free Report) shares fell 1.4% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.03 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 per share.
  • Shares of Eastman Chemical Company (EMN - Free Report) plummeted 11.3% after the company cut its third-quarter earnings guidance to about $2 from the previously announced $2.46 per share.

