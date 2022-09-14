We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CVR Energy (CVI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
CVR Energy (CVI - Free Report) closed at $32.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.96% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.
Heading into today, shares of the diversified holding company had gained 5.43% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.95% in that time.
CVR Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.85, up 870.83% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.27 billion, up 20.55% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.35 per share and revenue of $10.1 billion, which would represent changes of +675.27% and +39.45%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CVR Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.72% higher. CVR Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, CVR Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.07. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.66, so we one might conclude that CVR Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
