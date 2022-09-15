We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AGNC Investment (AGNC) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
AGNC Investment (AGNC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $11.55, making no change from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.02%.
Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 9.77% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 6.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.95% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AGNC Investment as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.60, down 20% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $287 million, down 35.21% from the year-ago period.
AGNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.69 per share and revenue of $1.3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -10.93% and -27.1%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.37% lower. AGNC Investment is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, AGNC Investment currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.29. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.03, which means AGNC Investment is trading at a discount to the group.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.