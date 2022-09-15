We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MercadoLibre (MELI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, MercadoLibre (MELI - Free Report) closed at $960.33, marking a +1.74% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.02%.
Heading into today, shares of the operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America had lost 10.43% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.95% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MercadoLibre as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect MercadoLibre to post earnings of $2.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25.52%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.67 billion, up 43.78% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.78 per share and revenue of $10.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of +365.87% and +48.21%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MercadoLibre should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4% higher within the past month. MercadoLibre is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, MercadoLibre is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 121.4. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.27.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
