Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Hudson Technologies (HDSN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $7.64, making no change from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.02%.
Heading into today, shares of the refrigerant services company had lost 25.75% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 6.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.95% in that time.
Hudson Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Hudson Technologies is projected to report earnings of $0.29 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $78 million, up 28.61% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.79 per share and revenue of $300.3 million, which would represent changes of +159.42% and +55.8%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hudson Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Hudson Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, Hudson Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.86, so we one might conclude that Hudson Technologies is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that HDSN has a PEG ratio of 0.14 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Industrial Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.53 as of yesterday's close.
The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow HDSN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.