New Strong Sell Stocks for September 15th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

B&G Foods (BGS - Free Report) is a manufacturer, seller and distributor of high-quality, shelf-stable, frozen food and household products across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 30.1 % downward over the last 60 days.

Carter's (CRI - Free Report) is the largest marketer of branded apparel and related products for babies, and young children in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD - Free Report)  focuses on developing military, civil and commercial systems and components for the aerospace and defense industry markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 60 days.

