Danaher (DHR) to Spin-Off Environmental Unit, Shares Pop

Danaher Corporation (DHR - Free Report) has announced that it will separate its Environmental & Applied Solutions ("EAS") segment into an independent public company. The spin-off will help the company focus on its Life Sciences (major revenue generator) and Diagnostics segments. Following this news, shares of the company popped 4.4% in after-hours trading on Sep 14.

The new EAS company will comprise the operations of Danaher’s Water Quality and Product Identification businesses. It will include the existing Environmental & Applied Solutions segment’s companies such as Hach, ChemTreat, Trojan, OTT and McCrometer in Water Quality and Videojet, X-Rite Pantone, Esko and Linx in Product Identification. The unit generated revenues of approximately $4.7 billion (around 16% of the top line) in 2021.
 
Rainer M. Blair, president and chief executive officer of Danaher, said, "We believe that EAS will be advantaged as a standalone company with greater opportunities to pursue high-impact organic and inorganic investments." The tax-free spin-off is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Jennifer L. Honeycutt will head EAS as its president and chief executive officer. Currently serving as the executive vice president of Danaher, Honeycutt also oversees the Environmental & Applied Solutions segment.

On a separate note, Danaher said that it will provide an update on its third-quarter 2022 performance at an investor and analyst event today. Blair is expected to communicate that the company anticipates core revenue growth above the prior guidance of low-single digits for the third quarter.

The improvement is due to expectations of higher Cepheid respiratory testing revenues of more than $500 million in the third quarter compared with the prior view of approximately $325 million. DHR continues to expect base business core revenue growth of high-single digits for the third quarter.

