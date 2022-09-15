Phirbo (PAHC) Faces Rising Costs and Inflationary Pressure

Phibro Animal Health ( PAHC Quick Quote PAHC - Free Report) revenues are likely to be impacted by unfavorable currency movement. Moreover, headwinds such as a tough competitive scenario continue to pose a threat. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Phibro’s adjusted earnings per share for fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s gross margin contracted 94 basis points on a 17.5% rise in the cost of goods sold. Meanwhile, selling, general and administrative expenses rose 9.5% in the quarter under review. These escalating expenses are weighing on the company’s bottom line.
The ongoing pandemic-led inflationary environment also continues to result in higher raw material and labor costs, exerting further pressure on Phibro’s margins.
The company is subject to currency risk to the extent that its costs are denominated in currencies other than those in which the company earns revenues. Notably, Phibro manufactures some of its major products in Brazil and Israel, where production costs are largely denominated in local currencies, while selling prices are largely set in U.S. dollars. The company is exposed to changes in the cost of goods sold resulting from currency movements and may not be able to adjust its selling prices to offset such movements. In fact, management, in particular, believes that the currently strong U.S. dollar is affecting the company’s export market.
Price competition coming from cheap generic alternatives of a few Phirbo products is another deterrent.
On a positive note, Phibro exited fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 with better-than-expected revenues. The substantial year-over-year growth in revenues and adjusted earnings per share is impressive. Double-digit growth across Animal Health, Mineral Health and Performance Products segments reflects continued robust demand for the company’s product portfolio.
Within Animal Health, net sales increased 13.5% year over year on an 11.5% sales growth in medicated feed additives (MFAs) and others, a 15.5% increase in nutritional specialty product sales and a 19.3% rise in net vaccine sales. The Mineral Nutrition segment saw a 22.2% year-over-year increase in net sales on higher average selling prices of trace minerals. Further, net sales in the Performance Products segment rose 15.6%, led by strong demand and pricing for copper-based products and the continued uptake of personal care products ingredients.
The company earlier noted that it is focused on expanding its footprint in the poultry, swine and cattle industries, in domestic and international markets. Phibro is working actively to expand the cattle markets in the United States, specifically in Mexico and Brazil, as well as in Canada, Australia and South Africa. Also, the company signed an agreement with Virbac to distribute generic DRAXXIN in Canada. In terms of vaccinations, the company is looking forward to the opportunities around its new vaccine facility in Sligo, Ireland. Recently, the company collaborated with Rejuvenate Bio, Inc. to develop and commercialize a gene therapy for Mitral Valve Disease in canines.
