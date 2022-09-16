We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
GSK (GSK) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, GSK (GSK - Free Report) closed at $31.02, marking a -0.58% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the drug developer had lost 10.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 5.51%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.59%.
GSK will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, GSK is projected to report earnings of $1.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 17.46%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.78 billion, down 29.86% from the year-ago period.
GSK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.24 per share and revenue of $34.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -16.71% and -26.45%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GSK. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.38% lower. GSK is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
In terms of valuation, GSK is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.64. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.28, which means GSK is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that GSK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
