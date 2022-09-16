We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA - Free Report) closed at $34.23, marking a -1.55% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain had lost 14.93% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.59% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Walgreens Boots Alliance as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Walgreens Boots Alliance is projected to report earnings of $0.78 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.49 billion, down 5.17% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Walgreens Boots Alliance is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Walgreens Boots Alliance is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.51. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.51.
Meanwhile, WBA's PEG ratio is currently 1.5. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.52 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow WBA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.