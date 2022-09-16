We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Novavax (NVAX) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX - Free Report) closed at $32.55, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the vaccine maker had lost 17.32% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 5.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.59% in that time.
Novavax will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Novavax to post earnings of $4.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 195.36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $910.56 million, up 409.15% from the year-ago period.
NVAX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.09 per share and revenue of $2.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +125.98% and +89.82%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Novavax. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 26.14% lower. Novavax is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Novavax has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.34 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.28, so we one might conclude that Novavax is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that NVAX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.15. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.36 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.