United States Steel (X) Stock Moves -0.64%: What You Should Know
United States Steel (X - Free Report) closed at $20.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.64% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the steel maker had lost 12.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 5.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.59%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United States Steel as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.89, down 64.74% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.03 billion, down 15.6% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.92 per share and revenue of $21.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of -26.41% and +3.81%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United States Steel should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. United States Steel currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, United States Steel currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 2.75, which means United States Steel is trading at a discount to the group.
The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
