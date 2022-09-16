We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Chemours (CC) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know
Chemours (CC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $33.81, moving -0.38% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the chemical company had lost 7.14% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.62% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 7.59% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chemours as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.32, up 3.94% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.77 billion, up 5.44% from the prior-year quarter.
CC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.60 per share and revenue of $7.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +40% and +13.03%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chemours should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Chemours is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Chemours currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.07. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.26.
Meanwhile, CC's PEG ratio is currently 0.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.27 at yesterday's closing price.
The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
