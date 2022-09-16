We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
EPR Properties (EPR) Stock Moves -0.66%: What You Should Know
EPR Properties (EPR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $42.08, moving -0.66% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 17.62% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 6.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.59% in that time.
EPR Properties will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, EPR Properties is projected to report earnings of $1.23 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.7%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $144.91 million, up 17.77% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.86 per share and revenue of $575.03 million, which would represent changes of +49.08% and +20.08%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EPR Properties. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.6% higher. EPR Properties is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, EPR Properties is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.13, which means EPR Properties is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that EPR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.96 at yesterday's closing price.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.