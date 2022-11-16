We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS - Free Report) closed at $8.80, marking a +1.97% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.89% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 11.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 10.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 11.42%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Vipshop Holdings Limited as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 22, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Vipshop Holdings Limited to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.39%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.25 billion, down 16.01% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $14.8 billion, which would represent changes of -5.15% and -18.42%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vipshop Holdings Limited. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.44% lower. Vipshop Holdings Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Vipshop Holdings Limited's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.69. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 42.24.
The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
