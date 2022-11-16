Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Nov 15, 2022

  • Microsoft Corporation’s (MSFT - Free Report) shares declined 2.3% on the broader tech slump.
  • Moderna, Inc.’s (MRNA - Free Report) shares rose 4.6% as its Omicron shots showed better immune response than the original vaccine.
  • Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI - Free Report) plunged 8.2% in the apprehension of the retail sector performing poorly on macroeconomic headwinds, even as the company is slated to report its quarterly earnings on Wednesday.
  • Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN - Free Report) shares declined 3.8% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.63 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70 per share.

