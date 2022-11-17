Back to top

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Just Reclaimed the 200-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, NXP Semiconductors (NXPI - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. NXPI surpassed resistance at the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average helps traders and analysts determine overall long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. The indicator moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

NXPI could be on the verge of another rally after moving 24% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

Once investors consider NXPI's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 12 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on NXPI for more gains in the near future.


