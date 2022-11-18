Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 17th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BRF (BRFS - Free Report) is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 59.0% downward over the last 60 days.

A. O. Smith (AOS - Free Report) is one of the leading manufacturers of commercial and residential water heating equipment, and water treatment products of the world. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 11.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Amryt Pharma (AMYT - Free Report) is a provider of home health and hospice services throughout the U.S. to the growing chronic, co-morbid, and aging American population. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.6% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) - free report >>

BRF S.A. (BRFS) - free report >>

Amryt Pharma PLC Sponsored ADR (AMYT) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples industrial-products medical