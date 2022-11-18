We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
3 Large-Cap Growth Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns
Growth funds offer incremental gains on capital by investing in stocks of companies that are projected to rise in value over the long term. However, a relatively higher tolerance for risk is a prerequisite alongside the willingness to park money for an extended period while investing in these securities. This is because these may experience relatively greater fluctuation than other fund classes.
Additionally, large-cap funds are ideal investment options for those seeking a high-return potential accompanied by lesser risk compared to what small-cap and mid-cap funds bear. These funds have exposure to large-cap stocks with a long-term performance history and assure more stability.
Below, we share with you three top-ranked large-cap growth mutual funds, namely American Century Growth Fund (AGRDX - Free Report) , T. Rowe Price All-Cap Opportunities Fund (PRWAX - Free Report) and AQR Large Cap Momentum Style Fund (AMOMX - Free Report) . Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
American Century Growth Fund invests in stocks of companies that it believes will increase in value, and uses a variety of analytical research tools and techniques to identify these stocks from large-cap companies. AGRDX usually invests in securities of companies demonstrating business improvement. The fundhas returned 9.8% over the past three years.
As of July 2022, AGRDX held 73 issues, with 13.4% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.
T. Rowe Price All-Cap Opportunities Fund aims for long-term capital growth. PRWAX invests in common stocks of U.S. companies operating in the fastest-growing, or potentially fastest-growing sectors of the economy. The fund has returned 14.5% over the past three years.
Justin White has been one of the fund managers of PRWAX since 2016.
AQR Large Cap Momentum Style Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity or equity-related securities of large-cap companies traded on a principal U.S. exchange or over-the-counter market that it believes have positive momentum. AMOMX has returned 11.4% over the past three years.
AMOMX has an expense ratio of 0.40% compared with the category average of 0.99%.
