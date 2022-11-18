Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Nov 18, 2022

  • Macy's, Inc.’s (M - Free Report) shares surged 15% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.19 per share.
  • Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s (FANG - Free Report) shares fell 1.8% as global oil prices hit a six-week low.
  • Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) declined 4.9% as reports emerged it will be cracking down on party bookings and will tighten its guest verification procedures.
  • NVIDIA Corporation’s (NVDA - Free Report) shares fell 1.5% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.58 per share, widely missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.70 per share.

