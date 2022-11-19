Back to top

Why Ross Stores Surged Today

Off-price retailer Ross Stores (ROST - Free Report) reported Q3 results after the bell on Thursday, beating estimates on both the top and bottom lines. It marked the second consecutive earnings beat for Ross Stores, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), and the third over the past four quarters. With mixed third-quarter retail results, is ROST a buy?

ROST posted a profit of $1.00/share during the third quarter, which represented a 23.5% surprise versus the $0.81 consensus estimate. Revenues of $4.57 billion in the third quarter also beat estimates.

The company displayed confidence by raising its full-year profit outlook. ROST now expects 2022 EPS in a range of $4.21 to $4.34 per share, versus an earlier forecast range of $3.84 to $4.12 per share.

This year, Ross Stores has shown its ability to navigate a difficult market environment. Recently released October retail sales data pointed to continued growth and strong consumer spending. Shares soared to a high for the year this morning before pulling back, closing up about 10% on the day.


