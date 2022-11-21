Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Brent Crude and Earnings: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

Read MoreHide Full Article

In the last trading session, Wall Street was upbeat. Among the top ETFs, (SPY - Free Report) gained 0.5%, (DIA - Free Report) added 0.6% and (QQQ - Free Report) was flat on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.

(BNO - Free Report) : Volume 3.06 Times Average

This Brent crude ETF was in the spotlight as around 1.27 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 416,890 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as BNO plunged 2% in the last session.

(EPS - Free Report) : Volume 2.64 Times Average

This earnings ETF was under the microscope as nearly 150,000 shares moved hands. This compared with an average trading volume of roughly 55,250 shares and came as EPS added 0.5% in the last trading session.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Invesco QQQ (QQQ) - free report >>

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) - free report >>

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - free report >>

United States Brent Oil ETF (BNO) - free report >>

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap ETF (EPS) - free report >>

Published in

etfs