5 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings to Fight Macro Challenges

While recent inflation data point to some effectiveness of the Federal Reserve’s ultra-aggressive monetary tightening, we are still not out of the woods. The central bank is expected to keep raising interest rates until inflation comes down reasonably. Also, the Fed is trying to reassure the markets that it would slacken its stringent policy measures to avoid a hard landing, but investors are concerned that higher rates will lead to a recession in the next six-nine months.
The bearish investor sentiments are leading to huge market volatility, making it difficult for investors to select stocks independently and generate solid returns. At this stage, one way to choose the right stocks in the current situation is to follow rating upgrades by brokers. In this regard, stocks like Conagra Brands, Inc. ( CAG Quick Quote CAG - Free Report) , Medpace Holdings, Inc. ( MEDP Quick Quote MEDP - Free Report) , BP Plc ( BP Quick Quote BP - Free Report) , Avis Budget Group, Inc. ( CAR Quick Quote CAR - Free Report) and Liberty Energy Inc. ( LBRT Quick Quote LBRT - Free Report) are worth a look. As brokers directly connect with the top management, they have a deeper insight into what is happening in a particular company. They diligently assess companies’ publicly available documents and even attend conference calls. Brokers have a more understanding of the overall sector and industry. They place company fundamentals against the current economic backdrop to determine how a particular stock will fare as an investment. Hence, when brokers upgrade a stock, you can rely on their judgment. But solely depending on broker upgrades is not a good way to build your investment portfolio. Several other factors should be taken into consideration to ensure steady returns. Selecting the Winning Strategy
We have a screening strategy that will help you in your search for potential winners:
Broker Rating Upgrades (Four Weeks) of 1% or More: The screen selects stocks that have witnessed broker rating upgrades of 1% or more over the last four weeks. Current Price Greater Than $5: The stocks must trade above $5. Average 20-Day Volume Greater Than 100,000: A large trading volume guarantees that the stock is easily tradable. Zacks Rank Equal to #1 or 2: Despite good or bad market conditions, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have a proven record of success. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential. of A or B: VGM Score Here are five of 12 stocks that qualified for the screening: Chicago-based Conagra Brands is one of the leading branded food companies in North America. CAG offers premium edible products with a refined focus on innovation. Conagra Brands’ fiscal 2023 earnings are projected to increase 3%. The company, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 10% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks. Cincinnati, OH-based Medpace Holdings provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. MEDP offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company’s earnings for 2022 are expected to jump 44.9%. Medpace Holdings, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed a 20% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks. Headquartered in London, BP is engaged in the energy business worldwide. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. BP’s 2022 earnings are projected to surge 138.2%. The company, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has witnessed a 7.7% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks. Avis Budget Group, based in Parsippany, NJ, operates as a leading vehicle rental with an average rental fleet of nearly 650,000 vehicles. The company is a leading global provider of mobility solutions through its three most recognized brands — Avis, Budget and Zipcar. Avis Budget Group’s 2022 earnings are projected to jump 134.6%. The company, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 16.7% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks. Headquartered in Denver, CO, Liberty Energy is a premier provider of hydraulic fracturing and other auxiliary services to onshore exploration and production companies in North America. LBRT offers a wide spectrum of specialized, complementary services and equipment for the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Liberty Energy’s 2022 earnings are projected to surge 298%. The company, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 7.7% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks. Get the rest of the stocks on the list and start putting this and other ideas to the test. It can all be done with the Research Wizard stock picking and backtesting software. The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out. . Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance
Image: Bigstock
5 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings to Fight Macro Challenges
While recent inflation data point to some effectiveness of the Federal Reserve’s ultra-aggressive monetary tightening, we are still not out of the woods. The central bank is expected to keep raising interest rates until inflation comes down reasonably. Also, the Fed is trying to reassure the markets that it would slacken its stringent policy measures to avoid a hard landing, but investors are concerned that higher rates will lead to a recession in the next six-nine months.
The bearish investor sentiments are leading to huge market volatility, making it difficult for investors to select stocks independently and generate solid returns. At this stage, one way to choose the right stocks in the current situation is to follow rating upgrades by brokers. In this regard, stocks like Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG - Free Report) , Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP - Free Report) , BP Plc (BP - Free Report) , Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR - Free Report) and Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT - Free Report) are worth a look.
As brokers directly connect with the top management, they have a deeper insight into what is happening in a particular company. They diligently assess companies’ publicly available documents and even attend conference calls.
Brokers have a more understanding of the overall sector and industry. They place company fundamentals against the current economic backdrop to determine how a particular stock will fare as an investment.
Hence, when brokers upgrade a stock, you can rely on their judgment. But solely depending on broker upgrades is not a good way to build your investment portfolio. Several other factors should be taken into consideration to ensure steady returns.
Selecting the Winning Strategy
We have a screening strategy that will help you in your search for potential winners:
Broker Rating Upgrades (Four Weeks) of 1% or More: The screen selects stocks that have witnessed broker rating upgrades of 1% or more over the last four weeks.
Current Price Greater Than $5: The stocks must trade above $5.
Average 20-Day Volume Greater Than 100,000: A large trading volume guarantees that the stock is easily tradable.
Zacks Rank Equal to #1 or 2: Despite good or bad market conditions, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have a proven record of success. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
VGM Score of A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.
Here are five of 12 stocks that qualified for the screening:
Chicago-based Conagra Brands is one of the leading branded food companies in North America. CAG offers premium edible products with a refined focus on innovation.
Conagra Brands’ fiscal 2023 earnings are projected to increase 3%. The company, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 10% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.
Cincinnati, OH-based Medpace Holdings provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. MEDP offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.
The company’s earnings for 2022 are expected to jump 44.9%. Medpace Holdings, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed a 20% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.
Headquartered in London, BP is engaged in the energy business worldwide. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments.
BP’s 2022 earnings are projected to surge 138.2%. The company, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has witnessed a 7.7% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.
Avis Budget Group, based in Parsippany, NJ, operates as a leading vehicle rental with an average rental fleet of nearly 650,000 vehicles. The company is a leading global provider of mobility solutions through its three most recognized brands — Avis, Budget and Zipcar.
Avis Budget Group’s 2022 earnings are projected to jump 134.6%. The company, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 16.7% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.
Headquartered in Denver, CO, Liberty Energy is a premier provider of hydraulic fracturing and other auxiliary services to onshore exploration and production companies in North America. LBRT offers a wide spectrum of specialized, complementary services and equipment for the exploration and production of oil and natural gas.
Liberty Energy’s 2022 earnings are projected to surge 298%. The company, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 7.7% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.
Get the rest of the stocks on the list and start putting this and other ideas to the test. It can all be done with the Research Wizard stock picking and backtesting software.
The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.
Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.
Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.
Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance